By Charles S. Uzoukwu

There is no doubt that Abia State is now occupying the bottom rung on the developmental ladder among the five states of the South-east geo political region.

The evidence is also glaring and indisputable that the lame duck governor – like his predecessor and political mentor – is not leaving Abia better than he met it. But in the spirit of Nigeria’s partisan politics of the past two decades, both are richer in cash and investments than when they entered the office as governors. Although the story may not be different in other, but individual performances make the difference.

The 24-years stranglehold on Abia by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can best be described as two decades of corruption, deceit and under development. A cursory look at their score cards will unveil the tragedy of the various PDP administrations since 1999. With only one university, one college of education, and a polytechnic operating in the campus of a former trade school, teachers are still owed both salaries and pensions. After the administrations from different Abia North, Abia Central and Abia South, the state has no befitting Government House and Secretariat.

The state of health-care and education sectors leaves a sore taste just like road infrastructure, and even where roads are built, the quality is so poor that it doesn’t last despite the whopping amount of money spent. The reason is simple: Contracts are awarded to political allies and family members rather than reputable contractors. Yet, two fellow PDP-controlled states showed good example on this. First, close door neighbour, AkwaIbom State. Under GodswillAkpabio’s eight years of “Uncommon Transformation,” he relied on qualified and reputable contractors for all his road and building constructions despite pressure from political stakeholders in his state. Anambra State during the short-lived DrNwabuezeNgige controversial regime, he built several roads handled by tested contractors. Years after, in both states, those roads are still in good shapes, serving the people after the governors are gone. That is something worth emulating.

Perhaps more painful is the case of Golden Guinea Breweries and Modern Ceramics Industry both in Umuahia, homestead of former governor, Theodore Ahamefule Orji. These projects were conceived, built, commissioned and began production in the First Republic. The ceramics project was futuristic in concept, given Nigeria’s need for ceramic products then vis-a-vis today when billions of naira is spent on importation of ceramic products. To date, there are no local alternative manufacturers.

Notwithstanding that Aba had a textile mill which began operation in 1963 and was resuscitated after the war. What we have in Aba today is still the normal tailoring and shoe-making artisanship, which depends on imported textile materials, leather and artificial leather products for which Aba has been famous for decades.

Recently, the Ariaria Market, which hosts most of these artisans, was swept by flood, because nothing has been done to lift the standard of the market despite its fame and economic importance as source of revenue to the state and local governments. So, you wonder why the governor claimed to have made several visits to China to negotiate for things one informed business entrepreneur could have accomplished in months.

Theodore Orji left no institutional or infrastructural land mark in Umuahia after eight years, but he acquired enough landed property at the expense of his kinsmen. On his neglect of Aba area, he was reported to have said that an Ngwa governor should take care of their area. So, it was not an accident that he gave them a bird of similar plumage as his.

For those who knew the standard Chief Sam Mbakwe (of blessed memory) governor of old Imo State left Aba or rather lifted it from its war-ravaged state of disrepair within four years, you wonder what has gone wrong with today’s politicians. Recall that Chief Sam was governor of what today constitutes Imo, Abia and parts of Ebonyi State. His footprints on Owerri Township as a befitting state capital cannot be denied. Besides, he ensured there was at least one project in each of the local governments without discrimination.He rehabilitated the First Republic industrial projects in the state, all in one term of four years, from 1979-1983.

Comparatively, one achievement of note recorded in the last 24 years of PDP administration was the making of Enyimba International Football, which gave Nigeria the long-desired and only continental trophy. It brought football tourists to Aba. Despite having two Division One football clubs – Abia Warriors, Umuahia and Enyimba International, Aba – none of the two old towns boasts of a modern stadium or notable event centre that can attract visitors to the state. Neither are there institutions and structures for the development of youths in sports and arts.

Given the foregoing background of poor performance, it is very important for NdiAbia to make the right choice of who takes over from the failed PDP government in 2023. A casual glance at the line-up of governorship candidates show that the most eligible among them is the Labour Party’s standard –bearer, Dr Alex Otti, a tested manager of men and resources from two major financial institutions, which gave him global exposure.

Therefore it is instructive that, Labour party and all its candidates nationwide, should be vigilant during collation of results and ensure resolute party agents are deployed in all polling units, because those who count votes after elections are the ones that decide the winners.

Uzoukwu writes from Abuja.