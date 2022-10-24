By Juliet Umeh

A REAL estate firm, Novare Real Estate Nigeria, owner of Novare Lekki Mall and others has said it is helping the Federal Government achieve its desire for foreign direct investments in the country with its Lekki mall valued at N31.5 billion.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Hein Du Plessis disclosed this during a press briefing in Lagos organised by the company to mark the sixth year anniversary of Novare Lekki Mall as well as the unveiling of the anniversary logo that reflects the six-year journey of the company.

In his address, Du Plessis said: “Novare Real Estate Nigeria is happy to celebrate another milestone in its 10 years journey in Nigeria with the celebration of the sixth year anniversary of the development of Novare Lekki Mall in Lagos.

“Novare’s strong presence in the economy and its leadership in the retail and commercial property market undeniably place an obligation on us to play a leading role in the developmental ambitions of the economy. This is a goal we are pursuing with vigour and purpose.

“To underscore this commitment as well as tap into the infrastructure development drive of the government, the Novare Group has over the last decade built a strong portfolio of investments in the real estate sector running into millions of dollars.

“Our malls are testaments to our capital importation drive, which helps to support the government’s desire for foreign direct investments. For instance, this mall we celebrate today was driven by foreign direct investment valued at N31.5 billion at the time of completion.

“Our impact as an organisation remains strong. Through our activities we have continued to support the growth of retail and commercial businesses. We have also continued to create jobs. Today, Novare employs more than 3,000 Nigerians through direct and indirect employment.

“Novare has continued to invest in and help drive the government’s diversification agenda through our activities in the real estate industry.”

The CEO explained that Novare Real Estate Nigeria started its journey in Nigeria in 2012 and has successfully developed 4 A grade retail malls in Nigeria, Novare Gateway Mall Abuja, Novare Central Mall, Abuja, Novare Apo Mall, Abuja and Novare Lekki Mall, Lagos, which 6th year anniversary was being celebrated.

According to him, “The 22,000sqm Lekki mall, which opened to business in August 2016, is an A- grade retail mall development located at Cardinal Olubunmi Okojie Way, Sangotedo, Lekki-Epe expressway.

The mall anchors about 100 shops, including some of the country’s iconic brands such as Stanbic IBTC Bank, Shoprite, MTN, Game, Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, HealthPlus, Pep and Tantalizers.

“We are at the heart of the Sangotedo community and its environs and over the past six years, our vision to provide world class experience in keeping with the ever growing and changing needs of the community and those of our shoppers has become a reality.”

