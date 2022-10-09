By Efosa Taiwo

Fulham could be without star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic when they face West Ham United in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Mitrovic picked up a knock against Newcastle United and coach Marco Silva will hope he gets certified fit on time as his side travel to West London to face West Ham.

West Ham also have their own injury worries to belabor on as winger Maxwell Cornet is ruled out of the tie after sustaining a calf strain in their last game against Wolves.

Coming into the tie on the back of a victory over Wolves last weekend, David Moyes and his boys surely will be banking on such momentum to see them get past Fulham as they seek to record their second consecutive win in the league this season.

However, it is expected that Fulham who sit 9th on the log with will prove to be a tough opponent to face, but knowing they won’t be without their star striker Mitrovic coupled with their poor form away from home, West Ham should fancy their chances of a victory in front of their fans

