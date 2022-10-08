.

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria has strategic mineral resources in its seabed, which will be exploited through the adequate deployment of technology.

The president stated this when he hosted Mr Michael Lodge, Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

Lodge is in Abuja to attend a workshop on Africa’s Deep Sea Resources in Abuja.

Buhari said resources would be deployed, and studies are done, believing it would be worth the while.

The president also used the occasion to applaud the Nigerian Navy for its role in protecting the country’s maritime domain, urging it to “continue to guard us jealously.”

Lodge thanked Nigeria for hosting the international workshop and lauded the country for providing leadership on the African continent.

He encouraged the country to explore her deep seabed resources “to support the blue economy” and pledged solidarity with Nigeria during his administration as the Secretary-General.

