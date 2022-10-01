Coming on the heels of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital, nullifying the governorship primaries of the Ogun chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Micheal Ashade, the Gun State Chairman of Labour Party has declared that they are the party to beat at the 2023 polls.

Ogun PDP held three parallel primaries with one producing Hon. Ladi Adebutu as governorship candidate. Justice Oguntoyinbo, after nullifying the primaries, ordered a fresh exercise within a reasonable time to accommodate all interests and groups.

‘The federal high court judgement has clearly thrown the PDP in disarray and as they’ve always been a party with zero vision and lack of coordination they clearly don’t stand a chance in the 2023 polls. This further clears the coast for Labour party and our presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s rising popularity and credibility’ Micheal Ashade said.

He went on to add that, ‘Nigeria’s 62nd Independence is also a great time for us to usher in a new dispensation with the passion, and zeal to truly serve the people and thats where Labour party come in. Its a known fact among everyone living in Ogun State; they can all testify to the terribly poor performance of the incumbent APC led administration by Dapo Abiodun, he surely can’t be rewarded with a second term, this is where Labour Party stands tall as the only recognised party in Ogun State that can truly deliver the dividend if democracy to the people of Ogun State from the governorship to the National and State assembly levels come 2023″.

RELATED NEWS