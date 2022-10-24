Ooni and Tobi Philips

By Ada Osadebe

The Ooni of Ife’s third wife, Tobi Philips has revealed how a man once informed her that she might never get married because she was sexually too appealing to be married.

Recall that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi married his third wife, Tobi Phillips on Sunday.

She took to her Instagram page on Monday to recount some of her experiences before getting married to the monarch, sharing her testimony, adding that a man’s comment had initially gotten her scared “but I kept my cool.”

Tobi also said she decided to ask God for a gift that will surprise those who have been “mean to me.”

She wrote, “Apparently I satisfied my creator by having this dream wedding shoot, without knowing I will be getting married soon. Well, I have always been the type who follows how she feels within, without questioning how foolish it may seem to others.

“Late July or early August someone made a statement that struck a nerve in me, I kept my cool with a smile. This guy literally said ‘He doesn’t see my kind of woman getting married, because he thinks I’m too va-va-voom.

“And that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I mean in the past 1year I hadn’t really questioned God nor requested any major thing.

“So, I practically promised God that I would share my public testimony by singing and dancing every Sunday on social media for as many Sundays as it requires for him to grant me a gift that will shock people who had said or done mean things to me.”

