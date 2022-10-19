By Nwafor Sunday

…Asks Tinubu, Atiku, others to suspend Campaigns

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has suspended his 2023 campaign.

Obi made the announcement when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday.

Obi’s decision came at a time when flood ravaged states in the country. He advised other presidential candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC and others to come together and sympathize with victims.

His words: “As you can see today, flood is ravaging the entire country. And people are dying. People are being displaced. I personally stopped and told my people no more campaign, until we are able to visit some of the sites, at least sympathize with those going through problems.

“I came to take permission and ask him (Ortom) that I want to visit some of the sites in Benue as I am going to do in one or two other states.

“I am also calling other presidential candidates to stop campaigning and see what we can do. If we can buy our forms for millions of naira, we should have some little thing to go now that people are suffering and say, at least show sympathy with them and then we can continue.”

On the allegation that he detained governor El-Rufai, Obi said he had no power to detain anybody.

His words: “ I don’t have the power to detain anybody. Ask all the security agencies if I had for one day asked them to detain anybody.”