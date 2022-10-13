Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has expressed confidence that his party will be victorious in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Lagos, Kwankwaso stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, were gone in Nigeria.

He said: “Our Kwankwasiya movement and the NNPP are disciplined, and we believe in one particular ideology.

“That ideology is our guiding principle. We don’t believe in money politics, and that’s why we have been standing in the field for quite some time.

“I don’t want to talk about any particular candidate, but all I know is that we will continue to work hard. We are very confident that the success is ours, and we are always happy that we have many people, who are underrating us.

“When we started, nobody was giving us any chance. Now I believe even those critics are beginning to realise that we are on the ground while others are in the air. So we thank Almighty God for that,” he added.

According to him, the mainstream political parties have reached their peak and there is nothing they can tell Nigerians to convince them again.

He said: “All other parties have reached their peak, there is nothing PDP and APC can tell any Nigerian now to convince them to join them.

“These parties are gone. Even the other parties, unfortunately or fortunately, are busy either telling lies in the media, social media or conventional media.

“There is nothing else they will say or do that will convince anybody. If you are voting for anybody or want to elect any President, go and check antecedents. Try and find out, because we cannot afford to make a mistake again.

“The issue of security; I can assure you that is one of the biggest strengths I have. All the candidates in this country never had any relationship with the country.

“I was Minister of Defense and through that office I had an opportunity to supervise the Ministry of Police Affairs.

“Any time the minister was not around during our time, I was the one in charge of Police Affairs and, therefore, I understand the working of this institution.

“Not only that, I’m happy to say you can talk to any military man serving or retired about Kwankwaso in the Ministry of Defence.

“We have done so much to the extent that we are appreciated. Go and put on Kwanwasiyah cap and walk the street anywhere and if you are lucky to see any service man or woman they will tell you more about Kwankwaso.

“First and foremost, we were able to secure the country. The country was peaceful, there was no way you can accuse our government, at that particular time when I was Minister of Defence, of keeping away his eyes on the general security in this country,” he said.

The NNPP presidential candidate stressed that he is the most qualified and well prepared presidential candidate for 2023.

He said: “So we (NNPP) are well prepared for the job. In terms of capacity, experience, integrity. And in terms of education, I had the opportunity from craft school to technical school to polytechnics, to university up to the Ph.D. level.

“So I think we are prepared for it. I’m not sure there is any other candidate in this election who can say the same. We are working very hard, and we are the only party that is growing today in this country.”