By Efosa Taiwo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was the centre of attraction at an event after he offered his seat to Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The dramatic incident took place at an event organised to celebrate the national award given to the President of the African Export-Import Bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah.

In a viral video, the former president was seen calling up Obi who was sitting at table nine, and then leading him to table one.

The switch was greeted with applause by the audience in attendance.

As he went forward to pick the former Anambra State governor from his former seat, Obasanjo said, “In the presence of Nigerians”.

After leading Obi to table one, he declared, “My job is done”.

It will be recalled that Obasanjo is yet to endorse a presidential candidate for the forthcoming poll with speculations wide that Obi might be his preferred candidate.

Prior to the event, the Labour Party flagbearer has been involved in a series of closed-door meetings with the former president.

Obasanjo also took part in Obi’s meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike and his group in London recently.