By Chioma Obinna & Bolaji Babtunde

Nigeria Aviation industry has received a boost, as ValueJet, a Fly for Value Aviation Company launches commercial operation as the newest domestic airline in the country.

Speaking at the official launch of the airline in Lagos, which featured notable personalities, agencies, and travel agents within the aviation sector, the Chairman, ValueJet, Adekunle Soname, said: “The company’s business model is poised towards ensuring that Nigerians have access to affordable flights through competitive pricing. “Our mission is to reinvent air travel with our unique value proposition of safety, comfort, convenience, experience, and high value for money. We are pleased to be able to make air travel more affordable to everyone, underlined by our payoff line, Wings for Everyone.”

The launch event provided an opportunity to showcase the brand and its service offering to the Nigerian public. The airline which was founded in July 2018 is offering a new and flexible air fare pricing scheme to make flying more affordable and accessible for every air traveller in the Nigerian domestic air travel market, while offering passengers free trips on their first flights.

Soname, added that, Customers who book round trips between 4th and 9th of October have their first flight on ValueJet. However, this offer is only valid for flights between 10th of October and 9th of November.

At the moment, the airline operates to and from, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Asaba airports.

On his part, the Managing Director, ValueJet, Captain Omololu Majekodunmi said: “ValueJet was founded with a mission to make air travel affordable to everyone, and a vision to build a global airline, connecting people with places while using modern air travel.

“Offering end-to-end customer experience backed by up-to-date technology, the airline is made up of dedicated and passionate people who are committed to providing the best-in-class service to its customers.”

He said customers can reach us through accredited IATA agents nationwide and their various outlets and digital touchpoints from the comfort of their homes, offices 24 hours a day.

Recently, the airline announced taken delivery of three CRJ900 jets, 5N-BXS, 5N-BXT and 5N-BXR, and that it had concluded all required demo flights and have received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC), authorising the airline to carry out specified commercial air transport operations in Nigeria.

ValueJet’s flight packages include ValueLite, ValuePremium & their ancillary service ValueXtra.

The frequent flyer program named ValueFlyer is aimed at rewarding frequent flyers with points as they fly. For every sign-up on VALUEFLYER, customers earn 1000 points

RELATED NEWS