Uti Nwachukwu

By Ada Osadebe

Tv Personality, Uti Nwachukwu has responded to the viral video showing medical staff laughing and recording former Big Brother Naija Season 3 Housemate Rico Swavey before his passing.

A viral video surfaced online, showing some nurses who seemed confused and contemplating how to move the late Rico into the intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital, while the deceased lay helpless on the chair, he was placed, on Thursday morning.

This was after he was involved in a horrifying accident in Lagos.

Uti reacting to the video, on his Instagram page today, urged the family of the deceased to publish the name of the hospital for public knowledge.

He also called on the Lagos State government to shut down the hospital with immediate effect.

In his words, ”The name of the hospital and the name of the hospital staff that recorded and laughed at RICO as he fought for his life, should be published for public knowledge.

“If necessary actions are not taken, the hospital should be SHUT DOWN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.”