By Biodun Busari

A United States Central District Court in California has shifted the sentencing of alleged Nigerian cyber fraudster, Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi, for the fourth time.

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June 2020 with 12 accomplices over allegations bordering on hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft, and thereafter extradited to the US for prosecution.

His extradition to the US was hinged after the UAE police detailed his arrest where he was accused of defrauding 1.9 million victims to the tune of N168billion.

In July 2021, he agreed to plead guilty to the multi-million-dollar fraud charges slammed against him by the American government.

He then entered into a plea bargain agreement with the US government in July 2021 in the expectation of getting a lighter punishment.

However, the trial judge, Otis Wright, has fixed November 7, 2022, as the new date to rule on Hushpuppi’s case.

“Counsels are notified, the sentencing is continued to November 7, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. as to Defendant Ramon Olorunwa Abbas,” the court’s announcement shifting the sentencing read.

The sentencing hearing was initially deferred by Judge Wright from 14 February to 11 July before shifting it to 21 September and now 7 November.

