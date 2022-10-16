By Biodun Busari

A United States-based media organisation, Global Patriot Newspapers (GPNews) has invited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo among other top politicians and diplomats to an international conference next Saturday.

The aim of the confab, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, with the theme ‘Africa’s Economy: The Way Forward’ is to discuss the economic challenges in the African continent and proffer possible solutions to them.

The Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of GPNews, Simon Ibe made this known today adding that the speakers will discuss answers to old and current troubling questions.

Ibe said the critical question of the failure of Africa as a resource-rich continent would be addressed in order to pull out its people from the world of poverty.

The statement partly read: “Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, a pan-Africanist, who has been in the forefront of advocacy for the transformation of the continent, will be a Special Guest of Honour at the 2022 conference.

“Top diplomats, political leaders, captains of industry, senior government functionaries, clerics, academics, media chiefs and others from all over the world will be part of the hybrid conference.

“They will be part of the conference to draw an economic road map for the African continent with the aim of making the world a better place for all.’’

NAN also reported that this year’s conference on Africa’s Economy is showcasing an equally formidable line-up of committed pan-Africanists and people of African descent.

The event will have participants from all over the world, all of who want remediation of the sorry situation that presently passes as the economy of Africa.