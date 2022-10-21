President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) on former President Goodluck Jonathan and 43 other prominent Nigerians.

NEAPS was set up to recognize distinguished public service to Nigeria, either contributions to individuals, state or local community, or the public through excellence in leadership, service, or humanitarianism.

To be eligible, the recipient must be a living public official or a private a citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character standing and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.

The individual must show an act of public service beyond the acts of their given mandate in endowing their society positively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and service chiefs were among those honoured with various awards for their services.

NAN reports that 16 state governors including Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Babagana Zulum (Borno)and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).

Some cabinet Ministers; the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Mele Kyari and Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mohammed Nami were also honoured at the event. (NAN)