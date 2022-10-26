The fire at the WAEC office in Lagos has been put off and rescue operations are ongoing, Vanguard reports.

It was put out around 8 am as the situation has been put under control. Evacuation operation still ongoing.

It was learnt that the fire outbreak was caused by power surge in one of the offices and spread rapidly.

According to reports, several people were trapped in the building as the fire raged.

The fire had broken out at the middle of the high-rise building as those trapped in the building were seen frantically calling for help.

