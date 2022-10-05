By Biodun Busari

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has joined other organisations to celebrate teachers all over the world on Wednesday.

In this year’s 2022 celebration, UNESCO said “Education is key for achieving the global goals and teachers are key for achieving inclusive, quality education and a better future for all.”

World Teachers’ Day 2022 has been themed, “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers.”

While celebrating the impact of teachers in education across the globe, the UN agency on Twitter also said, “Here’s a big shout out to all teachers across the world – for their unwavering dedication to future generations.”

World Teachers’ day is a joint initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International.

The day symbolises the implementation of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers, concerning the rights and responsibilities of teachers and the standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

It also celebrates the adoption of the UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of higher-education teaching personnel by the UNESCO General Conference in 1997.

UNESCO proclaimed October 5 as World Teachers’ Day in 1994.

