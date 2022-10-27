By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – TWO unlikely visitors, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state and his Cross River counterpart, Ben Ayade are in Port Harcourt, Rivers state as guests to Governor Nyesom Wike.

Both Umahi and Ayade, originally elected governors under platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before defecting to federal ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were sighted Wednesday night at the Rumuekirikom, Obio Akpor Local Governor Area private home of Governor Wike, in company of his Abia counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The quartet were said to have gone into a closed door meeting with details yet to be revealed at the time of filing this reports.

