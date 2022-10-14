By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigeria’s U-17 Women’s team, Flamingos got back to winning ways at the ongoing U-17 Women’s World Cup in India with an impressive 4-0 win against New Zealand on Friday.

Nigeria dominated all through the game at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, India as goals from playmaker Amina Bello, 15-year-old Miracle Usani, talented youngster Taiwo Afolabi and substitute Etim Eddiong secured the crucial win against New Zealand.

Coach Bankole Olowokere led side showed character and recovered from the 2-1 slip against Germany to book three vital points and keep their hopes of qualifying for the next round alive.

Amina Bello opened the scoring for the Flamingos in the 16th minute after an early attack from the team.

Defender Miracle Usani continued her fine form and scored her second goal of the tournament with a fine strike in the 34th minute as Nigeria led 2-0 at half-time.

Promising talent, Taiwo Afolabi increased the goal advantage with a spectacular long range strike in the 75th minute as Falconet player, Etim Edidiong came off the bench to complete the Flamingos’ five star performance with a beautiful goal.

Forward Opeyemi Ajakaye was named the man of the match after a dazzling performance from start to finish that saw her come close to scoring on multiple occasions.

With the win, Nigeria now has three points in two games and would seek to earn an all-important three points for qualification when they face Chile on Monday in their last group match.