Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will be spurring his boys to go for three points when they host Everton on Saturday as they look to continue their impressive start to the season.

Currently third on the Premier League table with four points separating them from league leaders and arch-rivals Arsenal, Spurs while heading into the game against Everton would have nothing on their mind but closing in on the top spot with a win at home.

Although, they will be coming up against a much improved Everton side than that of last season as the Toffees have picked up 12 points from nine league matches in the premier league campaign so far. Although they have not had much going on in their attack but clearly their defensive record is one any opponent should be wary of as they have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding only nine goals.

Coming off a vital victory in the Champions League against Frankfurt, Tottenham can count on the services of Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Moura and Japheth Tangaga who all recently came back from injury and will be available for picks this weekend

Everton, on the other hand, have injuries to worry about as Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson are sidelined with while Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate also needing more time to recover.

Undoubtedly, Everton are a good side on their day and could certainly give the hosts a run for their money, but pulling off a victory at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium against a formidable Tottenham side who have an unbeaten home record so far this season would have to take a lot from the Frank Lampard side.