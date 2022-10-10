Ayra Starr

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar singer, Ayra Starr set a new record by becoming the first female Nigerian musician to have multiple No. 1 songs in Nigeria with her smash hit single, ‘Rush’.

“Rush” at No. 1 released under Mavin Records also ends a 26-week streak of EMPIRE Records(Fireboy, Kizz Daniel, Asake) having the No. 1 song in the country.

It is Ayra Starr’s fifth top ten entry in Nigeria – the highest for any female artiste in the country [Tiwa Savage (3) and Tems (2) are the only other female artistes with multiple top ten entries].

It displaces last week’s number one holder, Asake who made history as the artiste with the most No. 1 entries in Nigeria when “Organise” moved to the summit of the countdown. ‘Organize’ also became the record-breaking sixth No. 1 in Nigeria – breaking a tie with Davido (Five No. 1s in the country).

According to the chart methodology provided by Turntable Charts(Nigeria Top 100), the Nigeria Top 100 are based on a weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within the country, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria.

Tracking Week- Friday, September 16th (New Music Friday) to Thursday, September 22nd 2022; Countdown based on Streaming(Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Youtube)- 50% & Airplay Impressions(Radio and TV)- 50%; Data provided by Radiomonitor.

Top 10 Nigeria Music Chart of the week (September 16th- September 22nd, 2022)

Rush- Ayra Starr

‘Rush’ tallied 4.66 million streams (No. 1 on streaming, up 49.4%) and 40.3 million in radio reach (No. 5 on radio, up 29.8%). Its official video was also released in the tracking week which made a the song reach up to 1.73 million airplay impressions on TV.

“Rush” is the lead single off the deluxe version of the artiste’s debut album, 19 & Dangerous. The deluxe is due to arrive on the Friday, October 14, 2022.

Since Ayra’s Bloody Samaritan peaked at No. 1 back in 2021, no female artist has reached the top of a chart in Nigeria until Rush debuted at No. 1. The longest time ever without a female artist having a No. 1 single is 40 weeks. ’19 & Dangerous’ also became only the fifth album to have multiple No. 1 entries in the country.

“Rush” is also the second top ten entry off the artiste’s debut album – joining Asake (8), Omah Lay (3), Joeboy (2) and Rema (2) as artistes to record multiple top 10 entries off their debut albums.

Organise- Asake

Last week’s No. 1, ‘Organise’ slips to No. 2

Asake still has the record of most No. 1 entries in Nigeria(6) “Bandana” – Fireboy DML & Asake (7 weeks), “Terminator” – Asake (2 weeks), “Peace Be Unto You) – Asake (2 weeks), “Organise” – Asake (1 week), “Sungba (Remix)” – Asake featuring Burna Boy (1 week), and “Omo Ope” – Asake featuring Olamide (1 week).

The six No. 1 entries have come within 33 weeks; between the period of February 8 – September 19, 2022.

Terminator – Asake

Former No. 1‘Terminator’ slips to 2-3

Electricity- Pheelz ft. Davido

Pheelz’s ‘Electricity’ with Davido moves 5-4

Bandana- Fireboy DML ft. Asake

Former 7-week No. 1, Fireboy DML’s ‘Bandana’ with Asake retreats 4-5.

Joha- Asake No. 7

Asake’s ‘Joha’ is steady at its No. 6 peak for another week

Philo- Bella Shmurda ft. Omah Lay

Bella Shmurda’s ‘Philo’ with Omah Lay is a new debut at No. 7

The song tallied 2.43 million streams (No. 8 on streaming) and 27 million in radio reach (No. 15 on radio). It is the seventh top-10 entry for Bella Shmurda and the tenth for Omah Lay.

Bad to Me- Wizkid

Rounding out this week’s top ten, Wizkid’s ‘Bad To Me’ slips 3-8

Oxlade- ‘Ku Lo Sa – A COLORS SHOW Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa – A COLORS SHOW’ re-enters the top ten at a new peak of No. 9 Dull- Asake

Asake’s ‘Dull’ falls 8-10.

