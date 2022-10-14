By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the credibility of its presidential candidate and the crisis in the People Democratic Party (PDP) would make it win all the elective positions in Edo state in the 2023 general elections.



State Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah stated this when he inaugurated the Campaign Council for Oredo local government area adding that the same would be replicated in wards and the units to consolidate its anticipated victory.

We have agreed that “Each ward will have its campaign council and each unit will have its executive council to mobilise for the elections”



The chairman of the Campaign Council, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Razaq Bello-Osagie said “Without any modicum of doubt, we are going to win these elections, incidentally we have a candidate who is sellable, who has the credibility, the founder of modern day Lagos which is the 4th largest economy in Africa, I have no doubt that by the grace of God, APC will produce the next president and in Oredo here, we have credible candidates from the Senate, to the House of Representatives and the two candidates for the state House of Assembly, we will win convincingly and we will reposition Edo state for better governance”