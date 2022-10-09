The Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Support Group for the North-East, Tijani Tumsah has said that the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the autonomy to decide which events he will attend.

Tumsah said this while speaking on a political show: Sunday Politics on Channels Television on Sunday.

Recall that Tinubu had come under fire recently for being absent during the signing of the 2023 election peace pact where he was represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

According to Tumsah, Tinubu cannot be at all events at the same time, adding that the ones he can attend, he will, and the ones he can’t, he will be ably represented.

He said, “The presidential candidate will decide which event he will attend and the ones he cannot, he will be ably represented. And by the way, the rally in Laghos, there was a composite rally also held somewhere. So the presidential candidate does not need to be at both places at the same time. Now, there are multiplicity of events that happen, you do not expect the presidential candidate to be at all events at the same time.”

Asked if Tinubu will tour all 36 states of the federation during the party’s electoral campaign, Tumsah confirmed that he will just like he did during the primary election.

“Yes, he would, He was at every state of the federation for the primary election campaigns, and he will be at every state for the general elections.”

