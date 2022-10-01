Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni as special adviser on “Party Integration and Reintegration” at the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

In a letter addressed to Buni and personally signed by Tinubu, the APC standard bearer said the “appointment is fitting and appropriate” given Buni’s impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership he has demonstrated as governor of Yobe state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness by building on the achievements of our party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in providing progressive good governance to Nigerians”, Tinubu added.

