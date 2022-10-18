By Eric Teniola

A FEW days later the NPP broke up. The breakup was not caused by political ideology but by presidential ambition. The Zikists in the NPP, especially Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya, Chief Olu Akifosile, Chief Raphael Ben Keshi Okafor alias Nwanmadu and others wanted Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe to be the presidential candidate of the party.

On the other hand, Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim, having invested so much in the party, wanted the presidential ticket of the party. In the end, he opted out and formed his own party, the Great Nigeria People’s Party, GNPP.

Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim played the card of regionalism and concentrated his efforts on Gongola and Borno states. He had followership in Cross River State thanks to Chief Matthew Tawo Mbu (November 20, 1929-February 6, 2012) from Okundi in Cross River State.

Chief Obiekwe told me later that they wanted Dr. Azikiwe to be the presidential candidate so as to secure the Igbo votes for Chief Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo (82) to be the governor of Anambra State and Chief Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe (1929-2004) from Avutu, Etiti, to be governor in Imo State.

In the 1979 general elections, the GNPP had eight senators–Alhaji Idrisa Kadi, Mr Bukar Sanda, Mr Jafaru Manga and Mr Umaru Lawan Barma(Borno), Mr George Daniel and Prince Joseph Ansa (Cross River), Pastor Luka Zanyasing, Mr Bitrus B. Kajal and Alhaji Mahmud Waziri(Gongola State).

In the House of Representatives election, the GNPP had 44 seats, 22 in Borno, one in Bauchi, eight in Gongola, four in Cross River, one in Kaduna, one in Kwara and six in Sokoto.

In the presidential election, Alhaji Ibrahim Waziri scored 1,686,489 votes out of a total of 16, 846,633 votes. Those elected on the platform of GNPP for the House of Representatives were Alhaji Abba Ali(Bama), M. Bulama Ali(Fune), Ibrahim M. Ali(Maiduguri), Alhaji Gambo(Gujba), Omar Bukar(Ngala East), Alhaji Muhammadu Dagari(Nguru Central), Alhaji Kachalla Damaturu(Damaturu), M. Barde Gadaka(Fika South), Alhaji Jidda Haruna(Munguno), Mohammed Zanna Waziri Juggal(Dambo’a), Alhaji Sanda Konduga(Konduga), Tijani Lawan(Ngala West), Umar Lawan(Miaduguri), Bukar Limambe(Kukawa North-West), Maina Ma’aji(Kukawa South-East), Audu Mbicho(Gwoza), M. Bukar Mele(Matchina), Paul K.D. Mshelia(Biu South), Hamza M. Nganjiwa(Biu North), Lawal Omar(Kaga), A.A. Suleiman(Bade), Alhaji Idrissa Madi Tikau(Fika North), Agwana Apagu Waba(Askira Uba) and Kolo Lawan Yusuf(Geidam North).

In the presidential election held on June 12, 1993, Alhaji Baba Gana Kingigbe (77), a Kanuri, my former boss, was elected as the running mate of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (August 24, 1937- July 7, 1998) and the duo were believed to have won that election.

I have personally worked with many Kanuris in the central government, including Dr. Buka Usman, Dr Kaigama, who were both Permanent Secretaries in the central government at that time. There are other notable Kanuris whom I have not captured in this piece and who have rendered notable services to this country.

General Sani Abacha (September 20, 1943- June 8, 1998) and Alhaji Bashir Tofa (June 20, 1947- January 3, 2022) are both Kanuris. General Sani Abacha ruled Nigeria from November 17, 1993- June 8, 1998) while Alhaji Tofa was the presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention, NRC, in the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Alhaji Bashir Tofa’s running mate was Dr. Sylvester Uzor Ugoh from Umuokrika, Imo State. He was born on April 20, 1931, in Umuokrika, Imo State. He had his education at the Family College, Abak, 1947-1951; University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, USA, 1955-1959; Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, 1959-1961, 1963-1964; Lecturer, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 1961-1966; Deputy Director, Economic Development Institute , University of Nigeria, 1966-1972; Executive Director, SKOUP and Company(Management Consultants), 1973; member, Constituent Assembly, 1977-1978; Minister of Science and Technology, 1979-1982.

In retrospect, it was in June 12, 1993 presidential election that the spotlight was more on the Kanuris than at any period. Both the presidential candidate of the NRC, Alhaji Tofa and the running mate of the SDP, Alhaji Baba Gana Kingigbe were both Kanuris. Incidentally, 30 years after the annulment of that election, another presidential election will, hopefully, hold next February, with a Kanuri as running mate again.