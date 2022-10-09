In Nigeria, gambling has a lengthy history. It was once considered antisocial and disapproved of in public. However, it has since become recognized as a respectable leisure pastime and the taboo around gambling is starting to wear thin. At present, 60 million Nigerians between 18-40 years old are said to actively wager on sports. Estimates indicate that as more individuals use smartphones, this number will inevitably increase.

Sadly, there is no reliable law that regulates how much gambling the public engages in. Nothing stops betting sites’ indiscriminate pop-up advertisements while online. With this flagrant disrespect for consumer protection and the absence of rules, Nigeria runs the risk of having a gambling epidemic. In Nigeria, there is currently no infrastructure in place to address compulsive gamblers and treat gambling issues. Now this might all change.

Gamble Alert and Gamban Step into the Picture

Gamble Alert recognizes that the Nigerian gaming industry does not take consumer protection seriously enough. Even underage gambling goes under the radar. This is especially concerning given the fact that European companies with licenses in Nigeria don’t provide the same fundamental degree of consumer protection as they do in countries outside the African continent.

The goal of Gamble Alert is to provide a bridge for ethical gaming. Through a number of projects, Gamble Alert collects accurate data on gambling-related behaviors and issues in Nigeria. They offer gamblers psychological tools to help them stop compulsive gambling, while gambling addicts receive therapeutic and rehabilitative support. These objectives encouraged cooperation between Gamban and Gamble Alert.

Gamban: Software to Prevent Gambling Harm

Gamban is a program that prevents users from using gambling websites and mobile applications on any of their devices. This 2016 software is unique since it is the only one to encourage self-exclusion by discouraging excessive online gaming. The program was then made accessible via Windows, Mac, iOS and Android on the market.

Despite the fact that Gamban was founded to address the rapidly escalating gambling issues in the UK, partnership in several nations and organizations has since taken place. Kenya and Norway are two instances. Kenya was the location of the earliest Gamban presence in Africa. Gamban has been able to give regulatory technology in collaboration with the Responsible Gambling Federation to assist Kenyans in regaining control over their life after developing a gambling addiction.

In September 2021, Gamble Alert partnered with Gamban in an effort to provide Nigerians with a technology to help protect them from gambling websites and applications on a device level and stop the public health crisis that would result from inactivity. Gamban is the only company that has expanded its protection to the Nigerian market as a result of their partnership to assist fight gambling addiction.

Accountability When Gaming Online is Imperative

Yet, this fun hobby could also potentially become a harmful and an addictive habit. This is why it’s imperative to take the necessary precautions when gambling, to ensure its practiced mindfully. Gambling online means holding yourself accountable for your habits – particularly when playing at win real money casinos. This is applicable whether you’re an occasional player, or seasoned gambler who likes hunting for the best no deposit bonuses or free spins.

With all this said, the implementation and promotion of responsible gambling starts with gambling providers and their partners. It’s their onus to offer a safe, secure and above all, transparent platform where players can enjoy their games without having to struggle with gambling harm. This is why NoDespositExplorer promotes online casinos who ensure responsible gambling is put at the forefront. They also highlight the importance of why you need to understand bonuses, especially no deposit bonuses, before you claim them. Through their easily accessible, informative pages, all providers inform and educate both potential and existing customers of its importance and potential repercussions if ignored.

How the Nigerian Government can Help the Cause

The Nigerian government must demonstrate its commitment to responsible gambling by enacting legislation and developing policies in order to make it easier to implement the plans made and expand their reach. These regulations must actually take bettors’ safety into account and make sure they are taken care of as the most vital stakeholders in the sector. Policymakers and regulatory agencies need to focus less on taxation disputes and more on how the absence of consumer protection is impacting the sector.

In order to make Gamble Alert and Gamban exceedingly apparent to both players and operators, the gambling regulatory organizations might also encourage the partnership by putting signs promoting them on the footers of their platforms.

Given that there is presently no federal self-exclusion program, the government can encourage the partnership by making Gamban accessible to all Nigerian nationals at no cost to the end user, as the UK Gambling Commission has done. This would further inspire more people to shed the stigma of the hidden addiction of gambling disease and to start discussing with working professionals about the nature of their issues.

The goal of this partnership is to raise the standards of the Nigerian gambling industry so that it can no longer be exploited, as well as to start raising public awareness of the growing threat of gambling addiction in Nigeria. Additionally, the initiative also aims to spread awareness and education about the different features, tools and de-addiction services available in the market for Nigerian people.

