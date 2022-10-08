By Benjamin Njoku

Talented Afrobeat singer and lyricist, Tekno is currently thanking his lucky stars for abstaining from marijuana.

In a viral post on his InstaStory, the US-based Nigerian singer said he found it a little hard to sleep the first night after he quit smoking, adding that ‘I have stayed 24 hours without the drug.’

“My first 24 hours of not smoking cannabis, marijuana, weed or whatever you decide to call it. It was a little hard to sleep the first night but this is 24 hours. I am about to go another 24 hours; I am trying to go 30 days not smoking weed.

“At the end of these 30 days, I will decide if I want to keep smoking or if I don’t want to smoke anymore but I will come back here to keep you guys updated every day”, the singer wrote.

