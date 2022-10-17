By Maryam Umar-Baba

THE year 2022 is drawing to a close, leaving us to wonder what the future holds for us. Several technological advancements have occurred in the past few years, including the introduction of 5G and the Internet of Things, and a number of other ground-breaking innovations were developed during the COVID era, particularly in the field of information technology. Examples of such technologies include online shopping, robot deliveries, digital and contactless payments, and tele-health services.

The significant role that technology has played throughout history is in the advancement of artificial intelligence, its development, and its emergence and improvement. In my capacity as a technology enthusiast and a writer, I cannot help but wonder what modern technology innovations will emerge in the future that will enhance and enhance our current capabilities in the future. In light of this, here are seven technology trends that may or may not influence 2023.

From smart assistants like Siri to marketing chatbots, artificial intelligence has continued to evolve and develop since its emergence. The use of artificial intelligence has proven to be quite useful and useful in the collection of data that are too large for humans to oversee. From a futuristic point of view, AI still has a long way to go in improving life quality, augmenting work forces, and, more importantly, in generating new forms of entertainment and business.

Blockchain technology: Currently used primarily in the financial sector, it is expected to be applied in other sectors in the future such as healthcare, government, and education. Blockchain may also be used to store non-financial data, like medical records, with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

Providing healthcare in this manner could improve the security and reliability of delivery while making it more affordable as well. The application of blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionise the way in which we view digital ownership and fuel a boom among consumers. Several blockchain development companies in Nigeria, including Mobirevo and Intelia, have already incorporated them into their systems.

Metaverse (Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality): This consists of both virtual and augmented reality, or AR/VR. Virtual reality is currently a prominent part of the gaming industry, but it is expected to have a significant impact on other industries as well. The healthcare industry, education and transportation, architecture, and engineering to name a few. As VR and AR develop, they will have the potential to reshape organisations and even blur the lines between virtual and real environments.

There may be a better method for holding meetings than Zoom meeting through virtual or augmented reality. An example of this type of future can be seen in the first few minutes of the 2014 film ‘The Kingsman’. Additionally, Virtual Reality, VR, and Augmented Reality, AR, technologies are expected to become more accessible by 2023 due to a reduction in their prices. These technologies would not only be used in the entertainment industry but also in the business and educational sectors.

Wifi-6 and 5G: By introducing this technology, we can expect to see a meaningful change in how Wi-Fi is used for the better in the future, as it can theoretically provide faster speeds when compared with the previous generation of WiFi. It is capable of reaching speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps through its wireless connection. Affordability is also expected to be a factor in its development. 5G and Wi-Fi 6 have been designed to work together seamlessly, and the wireless industry appears to be headed towards a future in which devices can roam securely and seamlessly across all types of wireless networks

Implantation of bionic ears: sometimes referred to as cochlear implants, these implants are currently used by adults and are anticipated to be used by children in the near future. The implementation of bionic ears is expected to take place by 2023. Aside from providing hearing aids, it is expected that the implant will enable hearing-impaired individuals to use headphones and other listening devices more easily. Hearing aid implants would undoubtedly prove to be an effective means of reducing the stigma associated with those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

In recent years, the importance of sustainability has become increasingly apparent in our world. Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies are a priority across all industries. For a long time, technological advancements have enabled higher levels of productivity and efficiency. The use of renewable energy sources such as solar power has reduced the cost of electricity for those who use it and has been beneficial for the environment. As we move forward, it is imperative to place sustainable technologies in the spotlight in order to ensure environmentally sustainable employment.

Quantum computing: According to Mckinsey, Quantum computing ‘is an emerging technology that uses the laws of quantum mechanics to produce exponentially higher performance for certain types of calculations, offers the possibility of major breakthroughs across sectors’. There is a possibility that quantum computing may play a decisive role in the solution of the climate crisis. Certainly, a technology that global companies and governments could make use of.

As technology continues to evolve in ways that are beyond our comprehension, we cannot yet determine the limit of its application. Moreover, it is interesting to note that the current industrial revolution we are experiencing has produced a wide range of advanced technologies that have had a profound effect upon several industries in our world and are continuing to do so.

Finally, as change is constant and time waits for no one, in order for Nigeria to benefit from these trends, national associations such as Nigeria VRARA, NCAIR, and even the Nigerian government should take advantage of them. Specifically, the Nigerian government would benefit from this initiative since it could pave the way for more accessible and affordable education for the troubled education system.

Umar-Baba, a technology enthusiast, wrote from Wuye District Abuja, via [email protected]