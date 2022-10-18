Kaalan Walker

By Ada Osadebe

American rapper and actor, Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after being convicted of raping four women and three teenage girls he met on social media from 2013 to 2018.

The 27-year-old rapper will be spending the next half of a century behind bars.

According to New York Post, he was convicted in April by a Van Nuys jury of, three counts of forcible rape, two counts each of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and rape of an intoxicated victim, and one count of assault with intent to commit oral copulation involving crimes between 2013 and 2018.

The charges involve three teenagers and four other young women, with Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino ordering Walker to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace also revealed that she believes the defendant is, ‘truly a predator.’

According to the report, beginning in 2013, Walker used his Instagram and Twitter to contact women on social media, promising them opportunities for professional work and to meet celebrities, he would then get the women alone and then sexually assault them.