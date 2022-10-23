Says Ayu’s Refusal to resign will demarket the PDP in the South By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-THE Opposition, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu to prove that he is really a honest personally by resigning from his position as National Secretary.

According to CUPP, if Anyanwu would tell Nigerians that he can be trusted, as the stribe of the PDP, he should stop playing double sides and be bold enough to tell the embattled National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu to resign his position as a way of saving the party.

In a statement yesterday by CUPP Spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Ayu’s refusal to resign his position as being canvassed in some quarters and by some notable members of the party would end up de marketing the party in the South South ahead of next year’s Presidential and General elections.

The call by PDP House of Representatives Candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere was sequel to Anyanwu’s statement in a recent interview that Governor Nyesom Wike of River State, is not fighting the party’s Presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, but rather seeking for equity and justice.

In a statement yesterday, Ugochinyere who accused Anyanwu of playing double sides and deceiving the party’s national Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, alleged that he was misleading Ayu for what he described as the Secretary’s selfish interest, hence should stop talking about Governor Wike, as he has been ungrateful to him.

According to Ugochinyere, aggrieved members of the party are not against Ayu because of Wike, but his greed to hang on to power despite need for power balancing.

Ugochinyere who alleged that Ayu’s desperation to share remaining nomination fees was part of the desperation to hang on to power, however lamented that his stay has made it difficult to market PDP in the South which may hamper the party’s chances of winning election come 2023.

The CUPP Spokesman said, “the corruption and bribery allegation against Ayu have presented a huge credibility problem for PDP, saying that the resignation of Ayu will offer a new confidence in rebuilding the party.

“I have times without number appealed to Ayu and Anyanwu not to drag the image of the Party to the mud as cried out that PDP is facing a marketing challenges with Ayu still in office.

“Ayu’s refusal to convene a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee to deliberate on the report of the reconciliation panel set up by the Board of Trustees is evidence that he is untrustworthy.

“Aggrieved members are not against Ayu because of Wike, but Ayu’s greed to hand on to power despite need for power balancing.”

