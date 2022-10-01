One of the hottest properties in the Nigerian Music Industry, Spenta, is expected to take the entertainment scene by storm with the release of his much-anticipated hit single, Hakuna Matata today. The song would be unveiled under the AkwaAmaka Music brand, a blossoming record label at the forefront of promoting young Nigerian artists.

Spenta, born Ifeanyi Kingsley Adaoji, started his music career as a choir boy and can play all musical instruments.

Hakuna Matata, is a Swahili term which literarily translates to “No wahala”. The song is a mix of Hip Hop and Afro Beat.

Spenta’s Hakuna Matata offers music lovers an opportunity to win a cash prize of N500,000 in its Hakuna Matata TikTok challenge. Details of the contest is available on the AkwaAmaka Music TikTok handle: tiktok.com/@akwaamaka.

