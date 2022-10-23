Ahead of their Premier League encounter with Southampton at the St. Mary’s on Sunday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that his side are aware of the dangers the Saints come with.

The Gunners who sit on top of the premier league table and will be looking at making it their tenth win of the EPL season, surpassing their best record of nine wins from their opening 10 league matches in a season set in the 1903-04 second tier.

Off from a hard-fought 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven in midweek, Arteta conceded that the game against Southampton will be a difficult one, but his side are aware of the dangers the Saints possess.

“Well, it’s difficult as we have a day to prepare for the game. We have watched certain games, but we haven’t finalised all of the preparation because we have a training session tomorrow and they can play in various ways. We know what we can expect from them, but we don’t have certainty over how they will start the game,” Arteta said in a pre-match press conference.

On losing to Southampton 1-0 at the same ground last season, Arteta remarked, “Obviously there was an experience that was painful with the way the game turned out and the consequences of it. We know where the danger is with their team.”

Southampton are 15th on the standings with three wins and two draws.

RELATED NEWS