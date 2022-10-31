Lean Jihan

By Ada Osadebe

South Korean actor, Lee Jihan was among the people who died during the crowd surge, at a Halloween event over the weekend in South Korea.

Recall on Saturday night at least 153 people were killed and dozens injured in an apparent crowd surge at a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea.

According to Mirror, the 24-year-old actor was reportedly confirmed to have been among the 154 people who lost their lives on that tragic day.

The statement confirming the tragic news was revealed by 935 Entertainment, which represents Ji-han says, “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night,” the statement read, per Entertainment Tonight.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, and also to everyone who loved him.”

It continued, “Lee Ji-han brightly smiled when greeting us all the time. He had pure and positive energy with great passion for acting. It is very hard to believe that we cannot see him anymore. Please send your warm goodbye to Lee Ji-han. He’ll always be remembered.”

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 1, according to local reports.

The Saturday night of the incident, ten thousand people descended on the location in central Seoul to celebrate Halloween, but as the numbers grew, panic broke out, with some witnesses reporting that it became difficult to breathe and impossible to move, up until Sunday, there had been 154 fatalities and hundreds more injuries.

As families throughout the nation grieve and look for missing loved ones, authorities have now opened an urgent investigation to determine how what was supposed to be a night of celebration went so brutally wrong.

Jihan rose to fame while competing in the second season of the Korean singing competition, Produce 101, where singers would vie to land a spot in a boy band. He then made his way into acting, starring in the 2019 comedy series, Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.

