By Emma Una, CALABAR

Disagreement over a stolen motorcycle between two rival cult groups in Obudu Local Government Area in the northern part of Cross River State has claimed six lives.

Patricia, a resident of the area told Vanguard: “The war started when a member of one of the groups stole a motorcycle belonging to a member of the rival gang. The thief was asked to buy another machine for the owner and the mother of the boy agreed to buy, but the gang members of the owner of the motorcycle insisted on setting the thief ablaze to pay for the crime, which was resisted by his gang members.

“Overnight, three more persons were killed as the sporadic gunfire was heard all over Obudu town, causing panic. This morning (Tuesday) we got reports that three more people were killed in the night.”

She said gunfights among cult groups in the town are frequent as many young people in the area belong to one cult group or the other.

“They are always bragging of their exploits and any little misunderstanding leads to a gun fight; we are tired of these people, frankly speaking,” she said.

Irene Ugbo, Cross River Police Command Public Relations Officer did not pick calls from our reporter.

