Nigerian singer, Raoul Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales, has lost his mum.

The Shake Body crooner announced his mother’s death on his Instagram page on Tuesday as he shared video and images of himself and his mum.

Skales described his mum as his angel, noting that the deceased would be missed.

The singer added that he was “hurt” by his mother’s demise.

He captioned the images, “MY ANGEL, I will miss you forever… It hurts.”



Meanwhile, fellow celebrities and fans have continued to send condolences to the singer over his loss.

Singer Tiwa Savage said, “May her soul rest in perfect peace. May God comfort you and family during this time.”

“Sorry for the loss, brotherman,” singer Goya Amenor consoled Skales.

Reality TV star, Jay Paul wrote, “My bro. So sorry, brother. So sorry. Stay strong brotherly.”

Other celebrities who condoled with Skales include Davido, Yomi Casual, CDQ, etc.

