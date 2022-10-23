By Ayo Onikoyi

Organisers of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant, Silverbird Group has officially unveiled the 37 Contestants for 34th edition. The event was held at the Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos, weekend.

The winner of this year’s edition will fly the country’s flag at the Miss World beauty pageant. The first, second, third and fourth runners-up will represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe, Miss Supranational, Miss ECOWAS, and Miss Tourism beauty pageants respectively.

In his opening remarks, founder, MBGN pageant and President, Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce charged the contestants to seize the moments and be the best they can be. He also opined that each one of the 37 contestants has what it takes to be the Queen.

Winner of the MBGN 2021 edition, Oluchi Madubuike was also at the event. She advised the contestants to keep working hard and keep their dreams alive. She enjoined them to enjoy and learn from the experience. She said it is a choice one has to make whether to be a bystander or an active participant in one’s own life.

The reigning Queen said her passion for pageantry was ignited by her late father, who spared no means to ensure she was always cute and feminine, even as a child.

“Pageantry, for me, is like an ode to my dad. He really supported me and I wish he was here now. I love the fact that I can be beautiful, confident and still have a voice, while pursuing my dreams which are philanthropy, humanitarian works and nursing.

“I am very passionate about healthcare. So, working and dishing out these projects was not too difficult for me”, she said.

The pageant trainer, Juliet Hagerman, assured all that this year’s edition will be one of the best ever, judging from the beauty and intelligence of the current contestants. The American, based in Los Angeles also marveled and expressed love for Nigerian people and cultures. She said she has been with the MBGN brand for more than Thirty years. She advised the contestants to take a cue from her as life abounds beyonds the glitz. She said pageantry is beyond lipsticks and heels. She said she currently moves from coast to coast engaged in training, seminars and professional photography.

She said every Queen is different, adding that nothing is common with them because everyone is a product of different backgrounds or experiences. She urged them to keep being decent humans and professionals in their various endeavours. She said the journey to stardom can be easy for some but difficult for others. She however advised them not to get caught up or consumed by social media negativities.

“As a Queen, especially at these times, you must be able to rise above social media insults and bile. People will always have negatives to say but at the end of the day, mental health is key to survival. Our dream at MBBGN is to get the Miss Universe crown. We already have the Miss World crown but we want to continue to be winners”, she said.

When asked how well she feels at home here in Nigeria, she said: “I have known and worked with Mr Bruce since 1989 or thereabouts. I love the people and the music in Nigeria. I work with several groups in the US. But never can I get the height, the grace, the variety in looks like I do working with Nigerian girls”, she replied.

Chairman, Colonades Hotel, Chief Charles Odunukwe also spoke with VANGUARD correspondent at the event. He said he felt elated with the opportunity of working with the organisers of MBGN over the years. He called on the contestants to work hard and remain good ambassadors of their parents and communities.

“Partnering with the MBGN brand has been a great experience and I love it. It is part of our corporate social responsibility. More organisations should set out some resources and devote Ninety percent of such to projects that directly and positively affect the Nigerian youths”, he said.

He also enjoined policy makers to shift attention from the public to the private sector in terms of job creation. He added that the private sector is the largest employer in ideal systems. He encouraged corporate bodies to always give back to their host communities as the littlest of things go a long way.