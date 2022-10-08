.

A budding Nollywood actress, Temitope Hamzat, popularly known as BSOLUTION, says that desperation for fame remains a major factor pushing female actors to succumb to sex for roles.

Hamzat told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta on Saturday, that it was important for up-and-coming actresses to be disciplined, focused, professional and play by the rules of the industry.

The Yoruba movie actress, who hailed from Oyo State, while sharing her thoughts on sex-for-roles in the movie industry, condemned the act in its entirety.

The 30-year-old actress, who is a member of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), alleged that some producers and directors often demanded sex before giving actresses opportunities in their movies.

” Personally, I have never had to flirt around or date any producer or director to get my roles. I worked hard in every role I played.

” I like acting naturally, most times; before I joined the movie industry, I like to practise intra-personal acting – acting within myself; it’s so funny but that shows the extent I love the profession. The acting is in me,” she said.

Hamzat urged up-and-coming actresses not to render themselves useless for the sake of getting to the top, saying they must work hard to become successful in the industry.

” You do not have to be useless yourself before you get to the top. Do not be deceived, your professionalism will speak for you.

“You must work hard to become successful, the veterans you see today had paid the price before getting to the top.

” Don’t sell yourself out cheaply; at the end of the day, they will appreciate who you are. Respect your dignity and integrity,” she said.

The actress stated that she would start the production of her own movie titled “Tears of Love” soon, saying that the movie would feature popular actors and actresses in the industry.

Hamzat, a graduate of Human Kinetics and Health Education from Olabisi Onabanjo University, said in the next 10 years, she would like to be seen as one of the best actresses in the industry and also a well known movie producer.

The actress who maintained she would never exchange her body for any movie role advised other up-and-coming actresses too to follow suit.

” I want to appreciate my God and my bosses, Ashimi Eedris, Owolabi Ajasa and others for where I am today,” she said.

Hamzat, however, showered accolades on Nollywood for the milestones the industry had recorded over the years, calling on the government at all levels to give maximum support to the entertainment industry.

