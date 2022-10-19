Babatunde Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has confirmed that the construction of the 2nd Niger bridge has now reached its completion stage.

Fashola stated this at an ongoing press briefing to present the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari’s (retd.) scorecard in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Fashola, the bridge will soon be released to the public for use.

The minister noted that the only factor delaying the commissioning of the road is the construction of the link road which the recent surge of flooding has impeded.

He said, “I can confirm that the second Niger bridge itself is finished. People can walk through the bridge now unimpeded. What remains is the four-kilometer link road on the Asaba side.

“Right now, our dredger is in place, we have to rebuild the road by reclaiming sand, the recent surge of flood has slowed us down. On the Onitsha side, there is a 7kilometer road that links the bridge and the Onitsha-Owerri interchange.”