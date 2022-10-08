By Efosa Taiwo

A boat loaded with about 85 passengers has capsized and killed scores of people on board.

It was gathered that the incident took place early Saturday morning.

The boat reportedly took off from Onukwu Bridge and was heading to Nkwo market, Ogbakuba in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State, before it capsized.

Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, the Labour Party House of Representatives candidate for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, in a statement, expressed shock and sorrow over the incident.

He described it as a terrible accident and a collective loss for the whole of Ogbaru community.

Ogene said: “Ogbaru is devastated and in shock over the horrendous boat accident that took the precious lives of some of its sons and daughters.

“This sad news of this terrible accident is numbing and painful to me as a person and must be very devastating, especially to the immediate families of the victims. This is a collective loss for Ogbaru as a whole and we are united in sorrow.

“My condolences go to the affected families and also Ogbahu people and communities, who have in recent times found themselves in the jaws of severe flood disaster that has practically submerged all our communities and displaced thousands of people.”

