Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Tuesday inaugurated a committee to advise the state government on remuneration of Principals of public secondary schools in the state.

Tambuwal, while inaugurating the committee said the plan for the enhanced pay package of principals was in order to commensurate their responsibilities.

This is contained in a statement issued by Muhammad Bello, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor, in Sokoto.

The governor said that in no distant future after his pledge has been redeemed, primary school teachers too will start enjoying ‘amplified emoluments’.

“We are beginning with the remunerations of principals of secondary schools as a first phase because we have a baseline data on them.

“A similar gesture will be extended to our primary schools because they are the critical foundation for all subsequent educational pursuits.

“So now we are considering the consolidation of the salaries of principals, who have reached the appropriate level,” he said.

Tambuwal tasked the 11-man committee headed by a former Head of Service in the state, Dr Buhari Bello, with the task of coming up with appropriate modalities for the implementation of the planned incentives.

In another development, the governor had received a committee report on the establishment of a Training Institute in the state.

Tambuwal said the development was to address the declining strength of qualified and experienced staff, resulting from loss of institutional memories and the subsequent erosion of public service norms and services.

“We are all aware of the situation of civil service at the state level and nationwide. It is fast losing staff, norms and values.

“Globally, the recipe for policy formulation and implementation as well as successful development, is the existence of a working bureaucracy, without which states cannot be properly ran.

“This is why it is important to initiate an institute such as this to change the narrative.

“This is to ensure that those coming into the public service in the state will receive training and be imbued with values to run an efficient, effective and virile public service,” he said.

The governor commended the committee’s job and assured that the state government would study the reports carefully with a view to establishing the institute.

