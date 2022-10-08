Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi

By Efosa Taiwo

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi says he saw his team played the way he wanted them to play.

Inzaghi praised his boys for their performance, noting that the momentum is needed to face Barca in the return leg of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The boys showed great desire to win this match that overcame the fatigue from playing more than a hundred minutes against Barcelona,” the coach said to InterTV.

“We played a solid match, we won a tough match as a team against an opponent who are very tricky to face.”

“Already last season we had to play them after facing Liverpool, this time around it was after Barcelona. They can cause anyone problems.”

Inzaghi stated that his team head to Wednesday’s match against Barcelona “Off the back of two victories and with a great desire to play our game.”

“We know it will be very difficult at a tough away stadium, but we have to play a match with character and the desire to win.”

