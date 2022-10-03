By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Women in their large number on Monday, shut down vehicular movement as they stormed various parts of Lagos in support of the presidential candidacy of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Kashima Shettima.

The women also expressed support for the second term bid of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Hanzat, wife of the governor, Dr. Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, wife of the state deputy governor, led the women in rally, held along some selected areas of the metropolis

Others at the rally include: Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi

Former Deputy Governor Oluranti Adebule, and Lagos APC Women Leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, among others.

The women who spotted different colour T-Shirts with Tinubu’s insignia, chanted various solidarity songs in support of Tinubu/Shettima Presidency in 2023.

The activities led to traffic gridlock as motorists were forced to slow down to pas through narrow lane assigned for movement.

The group mainly women came out in large numbers as they marched at the Lagos Island, CMS and other areas and terminated at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium, Onikan, singing and hailing APC Presidential candidate of Tinubu/Shettima.

A post shared on Twitter by a supposed supporter, showed the women walking through major streets and highways in Lagos, saying Tinubu remain the best out of the Presidential candidates in 2023 general polls.

As of 1 pm, the rally was gradually spreading to other parts of Lagos, like Onigbongbo, Maryland, Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, LCDA.

The office of the Women Leader, Lagos APC, Lagos, led by Mrs. Okoya-Thomas, organised the rally, tagged: “Lagos Women Support Walk for Tinubu/Shettima, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat

