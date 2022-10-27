Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the Manchester United fold to seal an easy Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese star grabbed his 701st goal in the 81st off a cross from Bruno Fernandes which was met with a fine header that beat the Sheriff keeper Maxym Koval.

Diogo Dalot put the hosts on their way to victory with a near-post header from Christian Eriksen’s corner a minute before the break.

Substitute Marcus Rashford then headed home Luke Shaw’s left wing cross midway through the second period.

For United the win set up a Europa League group decider with Real Sociedad in Spain next week, when the Premier League side must avenge their defeat on matchday one in order to top the group and avoid a play-off that could pit them against European heavyweights Barcelona, Juventus or Atletico Madrid.

