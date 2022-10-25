AFTER being nominated by his Conservative Party MPs to run the party, Rishi Sunak will officially become UK Prime Minister today after meeting King Charles.

Few weeks ago, Sunak was licking his wounds having lost the Tory leadership race to Liz Truss.

Born in 1980 in Southampton, he is the eldest of three children to his parents, who came to the UK from east Africa. His grandparents were from Punjab. His father-in law Narayana Murthy, is the founder of Infosys and is one of India’s best-known businessmen.

In a very short statement after being announced as Liz Truss’s replacement, Sunak acknowledged the “profound economic challenges we’re facing.”

He paid tribute to Liz Truss for her “dedicated public service” to the country under “exceptionally difficult circumstances.”

Sunak said being elected PM is the “greatest privilege of his life. The UK is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge,” adding it will be his “priority” to bring the country together.

“I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in day out to deliver for the British people.”

