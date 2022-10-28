By Ada Osadebe

Barbadian singer, Rihanna after a long wait has made a grand return on Friday, releasing a new single “Lift Me Up”.

The single is a soundtrack for the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Recall on Tuesday Marvel Studios shared a short clip on social media confirming that the Barbadian singer will be on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

In a press statement, “Lift Me Up,” was co-written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler referred to the sang as “a homage to the remarkable life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman.”

The single ‘Lift Me Up’ will appear in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to be released in November.

According to BBC News, the movie director, Ryan Coogler claimed Rihanna’s involvement in the project was an honour in respect of the star, Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer two years ago.

He said, “Honestly, I think it was Chad.A lot of improbable things needed to happen for it to come through and Rihanna was very clear that she did that for him.

He added, “We knew Rihanna was at a point in her life as well where she was focusing on different things, focused on business, and motherhood, which is a big theme in our film. We were holding out hope that maybe it could work out and boy did it for this song.”

