By Funmi Komolafe

Ecclesiastes 3 vs. 1 (NIV): “ There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven:”.

The ember months are a season for many of us in this part of the world. The months of September to December are special. For many it is the season of evaluating achievements or a reflection on those things that we have been unable to achieve.

There is no gain saying that most of the challenges that we are confronted with in life, we cannot solve on our own. Sometimes, we look on to friends or relations. Some of who may help and others are unable to help.

Ecclesiastes 3 vs. 6&7 tells us : “ a time to search and a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak”.

We decide what we want to do with the ember months but sometimes, what we do could be influenced by forces beyond our control.

As a Christian, I would rather say that the ember month is the time to speak up.

Why? This is because, the ember months, should not be the time for you to begin to worry about what has not happened.

It isn’t the time to begin to say, ‘ another nine months have gone by without a positive pregnancy test result’. Neither is it the time to think that one still remains single or that your dreams are elusive.

The ember months aren’t the season to be silent.

You have probably observed that here in Nigeria celebrations come up at this time because people want to enter the New Year on a better level.

This should confirm to us that with the ember months, it is time to speak and speak loud and clear.

Brethren, you might have been praying silently or be worried about some issues from January to August, now is the time to stop worrying and pray loud with determination and great faith.

Our Lord Jesus gave us some lessons about worries in Matthew 6 vs. 25- 34 (NIV). For our purpose, we’ll consider some of the verses.

Verse 25: Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more important than food, and body more important than clothes?”

The Lord asked in verse 27: “ Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life?”

In the same vein, let’s reason together, can worry ever produce children? Can worry settle you in marriage? Can worry be your means of livelihood?

The answer to these questions is No.

We have an assurance that our God can replace our worries with testimony in 1st Peter 5 vs. 10 & 11 (KJV) “ But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.

To him be glory and dominion forever and ever , Amen.

Brethren, you have been suffering from one challenge or the other.

If you have been married for close to a decade without a single day of pregnancy, you will feel like someone who is suffering. Whenever it is time for your period as a lady, you are unhappy. You are so worried that you can’t even share it with your spouse because what should have been the source of your blessing has become a source of worry.

By the grace of God, everything and anything that worries you will become a testimony in Jesus name.

As a lady, or a brother, your parents have become ashamed to tell people you are at home because at your age, you should be in your matrimonial home.

Don’t worry, Jesus is not unaware of your sufferings, cling to the Lord that can “make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you”.

When God settles you, the one that was called barren would become a mother of multiple babies.

When the Lord settles you, your friends would envy your marriage.

God is able . He has not changed. Our God can do all things. Put worry away from your life and replace it with prayer and thanksgiving.

Brethren, with all that you have been going through, it is time to be loud in prayer. Time to cry out to the LORD. It is time to tell the Lord that you are tired of suffering. It is time to tell the Lord that you can no longer bear shame or mockery ask the Lord to show you mercy.

Hosea 12vs. 6 tells us : “ Therefore turn thou to thy God: keep mercy and judgment and on thy God continually.

As Christians, we are taught to ask until our joy is full.

According to John 16 vs. 24: “ Hitherto have ye asked nothing in my name: ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be full”

This is simply telling us that we should not stop praying until we receive. The ember months aren’t the season to stop praying. It is the time to pray with a higher level of faith to receive.

If you decide not to pray, do you then run to the devil? Can darkness over shadow darkness? Impossible. Only light can displace darkness.

My prayer for you today is that the Light of God will overshadow whatever represents darkness in your life in Jesus name.

Brethren if you are in Christ, you lose nothing. Cast out worries about how many years you have been without a life partner or you have been married without children. Put behind you any challenge. Be it indebtedness, unemployment or whatever.

We have an assurance in Joel 2 vs. 25&26: “ And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm, and the caterpillar and the palmerworm, my great army which I sent among you.

And ye shall eat in plenty, and be satisfied, and praise the name of the LORD your God, that hath dealt with you: and my people shall never be ashamed”.

This should give you faith that whatever appears like shame in your life is temporary and the Lord will take it away and replace it with amazing testimony in Jesus name.

Brethren put the above passage within the context of what you are going thorough.

When you suddenly get pregnant and deliver a set of twins or triplets, wouldn’t you be known as one that has plenty and is satisfied?

I’m sure your mockers will see you radiate joy. They will see the touch of our wonderful God in your life.

Brethren, all you need to do is to cut down on those worldly activities that you have been engaged in to the barest minimum.

Allocate more time to your personal prayer and before you know it by the Anointing of the Holy Spirit the yoke is broken.

As the Lord lives as you strive to live holy with prayer, fasting and thanksgiving, the Lord will surprise you in Jesus name.

Hold on to Jesus the Rock that never fails.

As you continue to pray, the God of suddenly will visit you in Jesus name.

The ember months will bring you goodness by the grace of God.

As we mark the nation’s independence, let’s remember our nation and pray that we eat the good of our land in Jesus name.

God will be glorified in our lives and our nation in Jesus name.

