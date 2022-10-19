By Efosa Taiwo

Real Madrid opened up a six-point lead over second-placed Barcelona after trashing bottom-placed Elche 3-0 away from home.

Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema and Marcos Asensio scored to give the Los Blancos a comfortable victory.

The champions dominated the game from the start and got in front when on-form Valverde gave Real the lead in the 11th minute with a brilliant technical strike from the edge of the area, after a Benzema effort rebounded off the defence.

Benzema finally extended Real’s lead, after three goals were ruled out, in the 75th minute connecting with Rodyrgo, who assisted the France international with a clever back-heel pass.

Substitute Asensio added the third one minute from time, firing home a close-range finish from Rodrygo’s cross.