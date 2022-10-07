Nigerian music artist and entrepreneur, Miracle Chike popularly known as Miraboi has joined a long list of artists who have declared support for the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi by making donation to the campaign organisation.

Miraboi, who made the donation public on his Twitter handle, was greeted by mixed reactions from Nigerians who commented on his post over the donation.

Miraboi had tweeted, “As my pocket can afford. I wish you good luck @NgLabour & @PeterObi.”

Immediately after the tweet, it was followed by a barrage of comments which made the artist cum entrepreneur to tweet further and explain more in detail.

“I removed N5000 from my earning money to support @NgLabour & @PeterObi campaign donation and you are sounding like it’s nothing . My dear, I have done as my pocket can afford. If you think it isn’t worth it please kindly make your donation as well @obidatticampaign.com,” he tweeted.

While a good chunk of respondents to the tweet gave the artist a thump-up, others dragged him for one reason or another.

@Adeola N tweeted, “ Please I want to confirm what I saw. N5000 or $5000 because I don’t understand all these “God Bless You Boss” “More Blessings” I’m seeing.”

@Harrison Mpr countered the first respondent, “Thanks for donating jaree… She no know as she wan take beg you money… no notice her.”

Another respondent, @Fakeyeahmed towed the line of the first respondent, tweeting thus, “ Money that you could have donated to the orphanage homes or used to pay medical bills of people in critical health conditions, you donated such amount to criminal politicians.”

In less than an hour hundreds of comments poured in, both to jibe or praise the music artist. Interestingly, some celebrities like Emeka Amakeze prasied Miraboi for his gesture, while urging other youths to support Peter Obi.

Miracle Chike, better known as Miraboi , stamped his feet on the musical landscape of Nigeria with his debut single “My Baby’.

Miraboi started out in the entertainment space as PR man for some of the notable names in the music industry but decided to take a full plunge with a banging single ‘My Baby’ which took the music space by storm.

He is also a Nigerian entrepreneur, Chief Executive Officer of Miraboi Records and a musician, born and raised in Lagos State.

