File image.

As at Sunday, October 16, 2022, the Federal Government, while assessing the current flood impact across the country , said the disaster had killed over 603 persons, displaced 1,302,589 more and partially destroyed over 108,393 hectares of farmlands across the country.

Also, 2,407 persons had been injured, 121,318 houses partially damaged, 82,053 houses totally wrecked and totally damaged 332,327 hectares of farmlands.

Are you a victim, survivor or eyewitness?

Share your stories with us in texts, pictures and videos.

Please, kindly note the street/area, state and when the video and/or pictures were taken. We will be glad to also speak with you.

Send, via WhatsApp, to 0815 236 1852

Vanguard News