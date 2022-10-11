By Efosa Taiwo

PSG star Lionel Messi has been ruled out of his side’s UEFA Champions League clash with Benfica on Tuesday.

According to Le Parisien, the 35-year-old Argentine suffered a soleus contracture in the last Champions League match, in which he asked to be substituted.

Despite the “reassuring tests” carried out by the club’s medical team, the striker underwent treatment all weekend, missing the goalless draw against Reims.

“Leo felt a problem in his calf during the first game with Benfica,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier was quoted to have said on Monday via The Mirror.

“We all thought he was going to be able to play in the second game, but it’s not quite there. There’s only six days between the two.

“He’s a lot better, but he still has that feeling that could be problematic in a game of this importance, and he preferred to sit it out.”

However, Messi won’t only miss the return clash with Benfica, but could also be out of this weekend’s Le Classique against bitter rivals Marseille.

Paris Saint-Germain had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Benfica in the first leg with a well-struck goal from Lionel Messi.

