By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo-

Provost of the Taraba State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Esther Danjuma, has refuted some media reports alleging that the institution has been abandoned by the state government and left to rot away.

She exonerated the state governor, Darius Ishaku of the accusations, but admitted that some infrastructures in the institution laying bare had been like that before the present administration.

She also said the present government facilitated full accreditation of courses in the institution and was unfair to dismiss the efforts.

According to her, “When I took over in March 2021, we invited the accreditation team again in November and we were given full accreditation for five years, increased courses for us and admission quota from 50 to 100.

“We may not have overcome all the challenges, but the report in some sections of the media that the Governor has abandoned the school is false.

“The Governor facilitated the movement of the school to the permanent site and the full accreditation we have gotten now.”